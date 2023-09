Ankara (Turkey), 12/09/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Turkish Defence Ministry press office shows members of the AFAD, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, loading a boat and aid supplies on a military plane as part of Turkey's efforts to send a rescue team and humanitarian aid to Libya after devastating floods caused by heavy rain, at Murted military air base in Ankara, Turkey, 12 September 2023. At least 2,000 people died and more than 10,000 are believed missing in Libya after a powerful storm triggered devastating floods. (Inundaciones, tormenta, Libia, Turquía) EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES | TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT