Una 'youtuber', primera víctima mortal de un accidente con patinete eléctrico en Reino Unido

La 'youtuber' Emily Hartridge murió el pasado viernes en un accidente entre el patinete eléctrico que conducía y un camión en el barrio londinense de Battersea y se convierte así en la primera víctima mortal de un incidente con estos nuevos vehículos en Reino Unido. En este país está prohibido que los patinetes sean utilizados en calzada.
Hartridge, de 35 años, tenía previsto participar en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental en la tarde del sábado, pero sus 340.000 suscriptores de YouTube recibieron la noticia de su muerte, informa la televisión SkyNews.
«Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos estábais esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y ha fallecido», ha publicado su familia en la cuenta de Instagram.
La Policía siguiendo su política habitual no ha confirmado la identidad de la víctima y ha informado únicamente de una víctima de unos 30 años cuya muerte se certificó en el lugar del accidente.
