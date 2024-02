Berlin (Germany), 03/02/2024.- A participant dressed as a unicorn holds a placard reading 'Äòlove unicorns hate fascism'Äô during a demonstration against a swing to the political right and right-wing extremism in front of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament, in Berlin, Germany, 03 February 2024. The large-scale demonstration against right-wing normalization in Germany and Europe takes place under the motto 'We are the firewall! (Wir sind die Brandmauer!). (Protestas, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN | CLEMENS BILAN