- (Ukraine), 29/11/1979.- A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service showing released Ukrainian prisoners of war as they reach Ukraine-controlled territory at an undisclosed location near the Ukraine-Russia border, 31 January 2024 amid the Russian invasion. In total 207 Ukrainian captivates were returned to Ukraine, many of them defenders from Mariupol who were deployed at Azovstal, Snake Island, Donetsk, Zaporizk, Kharkiv, Lugansk, Kherson, and Sumy, as stated by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDO