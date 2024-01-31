207 Ukrainian captivates returned to Ukraine

Rusia y Ucrania dijeron el miércoles que habían finalizado un intercambio de prisioneros, el primero desde el incidente la semana pasada de un avión de transporte militar ruso que, según Moscú, transportaba a 65 soldados ucranianos antes de un canje similar. El Ministerio de Defensa ruso dijo que cada bando había recuperado 195 soldados y que sus propios soldados serían trasladados en avión a Moscú para recibir tratamiento médico y psicológico.

La agencia estatal de noticias RIA citó que los Emiratos Árabes Unidos habían desempeñado un papel en la intermediación del acuerdo. «El 31 de enero, como resultado del proceso de negociación, 195 militares rusos que estaban en cautiverio en peligro de muerte fueron devueltos del territorio controlado por el régimen de Kiev. A cambio, exactamente 195 prisioneros de las fuerzas armadas de Ucrania fueron entregados», dijo el Ministerio de Defensa en un comunicado.

El presidente ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski, dijo en su cuenta oficial en X que se trataba de uno de los mayores intercambios hasta el momento. Dio una cifra ligeramente superior sobre el número de ucranianos retornados. «Nuestra gente ha vuelto. 207 de ellos. Los devolveremos a casa pase lo que pase», dijo Zelenski.

El organismo gubernamental de Ucrania a cargo de los prisioneros de guerra dijo que en lo que fue el quincuagésimo intercambio de prisioneros de este tipo, se habían devuelto a casa soldados involucrados en la defensa de las ciudades de Mariupol y Jersón, así como soldados capturados por Rusia en la Isla Serpiente en el mar Negro.

La entidad añadió que entre los devueltos había marines y médicos de combate y que 36 de los ucranianos devueltos tenían heridas o enfermedades graves. Los dos países han llevado a cabo intercambios periódicos de prisioneros a través de intermediarios desde que comenzó la guerra hace casi dos años, a pesar de la ausencia de conversaciones de paz entre ellos desde los primeros meses del conflicto.

El último y mayor intercambio se produjo el 3 de enero, cuando se canjeraron un total de 478 cautivos tras la mediación de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos. Rusia dice que Ucrania derribó el avión que transportaba prisioneros para el intercambio de la semana pasada con un misil tierra-aire y que las 74 personas a bordo murieron. Ucrania no ha confirmado ni negado que haya derribado el avión y ha exigido pruebas de quién estaba a bordo.