El creador de 'Chernobyl' carga contra 'influencers' y les pide «respeto»

Tras el éxito surgido por la miniserie de HBO Chernobyl, muchos turistas han querido ver con sus propios ojos las localizaciones reales protagonistas de una de las mayores catástrofes de la historia producidas por el ser humano. Sin embargo, algunas imágenes que circulan en redes sociales, sobretodo de influencers, han suscitado polémica.
Ante la creciente cantidad de fotografías, publicadas mayoritariamente en Instagram, el creador y guionista de Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, no ha querido dejar pasar la oportunidad de llamar la atención a sus respectivos autores, a quienes les ha pedido «respeto por todos aquellos que sufrieron y se sacrificaron».
Craig Mazin ha escrito en su perfil de Instagram: «Es maravilloso que #ChernobylHBO haya inspirado una ola de turismo en la Zona de Exclusión. Pero sí, he visto las fotos dando vueltas. Si usted visita, por favor recuerde que una tragedia terrible ocurrió allí. Compórtense con respeto por todos los que sufrieron y se sacrificaron».
It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around.
If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.
Mazin se refiere a jóvenes turistas -algunos semidesnudos- que aparecen en medio de escenarios devastados por la explosión. Un columpio, una noria o el interior de un edificio son algunos ejemplos. Una turista incluso hace broma con un Contador Geiger marcando elevados niveles de radiación.
-ph: @alkrud_ & @angelinaprotein . . . . -assistant: @d._kramer
Chernobyl, Kiev, Brussel, Hong Kong, Marrakech and the Taj Mahal... The worlds gayest pose if officially on tour! #StillStraightThough
Since the new series on the disaster, a lot of people are talking about Chernobyl. This picture is my dosimeter in Pripyat, the “city of the future”, built to accommodate the power plant workers. It’s inside the 10km exclusion zone, the inner circle around the exploded reactor and it was affected far worse than Chernobyl city, which is only in the 30km zone. People are now living in Chernobyl city -self-settlers and power plant workers. The workers have strictly controlled times for living and working in the zone. All things considered, it’s relatively safe to live and work and visit in parts of the zone. The self-settlers are generally elderly and those who believe in the radiation know that old age will get them before radiation-related cancers. The workers have strictly controlled shifts. Their job is to decommission the power plant - dismantle the surviving reactors, make the area safe and clean and look after the remains of reactor four, which is being decommissioned by robots underneath the New Safe Confinement. I didn’t know much about Chernobyl before my visit, except that I’d been watching the construction of the NSC via Wikipedia for years. Now I know more than I’d imagined about the insides of nuclear reactors and what can go wrong with them. iamapolarbear.com #travel #ukraine #chernobyl #chornobyl #pripyat #exclusionzone #dosimeter #ghosttown #radiation #disaster #nucleardisaster
Nada más lejos de la realidad, la serie cuenta la historia de la catastrófica explosión ocasionada en 1986 cuando uno de los reactores de la central nuclear de Chernóbil, el Vladímir Ilich Lenin, saltó por los aires en el norte de Ucrania, antes Unión Soviética. La nube tóxica que esparció fue tan grande que llegó a cubrir todo su alrededor de material altamente peligroso, radioactivo y mortal, dejando a su paso miles de enfermos y muertos.
Esta no es la primera polémica en torno a fotografías subidas a las redes sociales en lugares que ética o moralmente no son apropiados para hacer bromas. Se vivieron situaciones similares cuando el Memorial de Auschwitz publicó en su cuenta de Twitter que «hay mejores sitios en los que aprender a andar sobre una barra de equilibrio que en el lugar que simboliza la deportación y la muerte de cientos de miles de personas».
Donia
Hace 3 minutos
Espero que se queden calvos como poco.