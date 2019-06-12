El creador de 'Chernobyl' carga contra 'influencers' y les pide «respeto»

Tras el éxito surgido por la miniserie de HBO Chernobyl, muchos turistas han querido ver con sus propios ojos las localizaciones reales protagonistas de una de las mayores catástrofes de la historia producidas por el ser humano. Sin embargo, algunas imágenes que circulan en redes sociales, sobretodo de influencers, han suscitado polémica.

Ante la creciente cantidad de fotografías, publicadas mayoritariamente en Instagram, el creador y guionista de Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, no ha querido dejar pasar la oportunidad de llamar la atención a sus respectivos autores, a quienes les ha pedido «respeto por todos aquellos que sufrieron y se sacrificaron».

Craig Mazin ha escrito en su perfil de Instagram: «Es maravilloso que #ChernobylHBO haya inspirado una ola de turismo en la Zona de Exclusión. Pero sí, he visto las fotos dando vueltas. Si usted visita, por favor recuerde que una tragedia terrible ocurrió allí. Compórtense con respeto por todos los que sufrieron y se sacrificaron».

It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around.

If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.