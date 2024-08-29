Koh Samui (Thailand), 29/08/2024.- Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho is interviewed by journalists upon his arrival to hear the court verdict and sentencing for his son's alleged murder case, at Koh Samui Provincial Court in Koh Samui island, Thailand, 29 August 2024. Thai police arrested 29-year-old Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo in August 2023, who is accused of the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga in Thailand, including dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and other parts, including his head, in the sea, according to a police statement. (España, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI | SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI