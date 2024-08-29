Criminal court issues verdict on Spanish chef Daniel Sancho for alleged murder and dismember Colombian surgeon

Koh Samui (Thailand), 29/08/2024.- Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho is interviewed by journalists upon his arrival to hear the court verdict and sentencing for his son's alleged murder case, at Koh Samui Provincial Court in Koh Samui island, Thailand, 29 August 2024. Thai police arrested 29-year-old Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo in August 2023, who is accused of the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga in Thailand, including dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and other parts, including his head, in the sea, according to a police statement. (España, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI | SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI

EfeTailandia29/08/24 8:44
El actor español Rodolfo Sancho ha abogado este jueves por «seguir luchando» después de conocerse la condena de cadena perpetua impuesta por un tribunal tailandés a su hijo, Daniel Sancho, por el asesinato premeditado del cirujano colombiano Edwin Arrieta. «A seguir luchando siempre, a seguir luchando», ha respondido el actor a los medios al salir del Tribunal Provincial de Samui, en el sur de Tailandia, donde se ha leído la sentencia este jueves en una vista a puerta cerrada.

El intérprete ha acudido a la corte acompañado de su asesora legal de confianza en Tailandia, Alice Keartjareanlap. La madre del condenado, la analista de inversiones Silvia Bronchalo, también ha estado presente en la sesión. El juez ha hallado culpable a Sancho de los tres delitos de los que le acusaba la Fiscalía: asesinato premeditado, ocultación del cuerpo -por el descuartizamiento de Arrieta- y robo de documentación ajena, por el pasaporte del cirujano colombiano, de entonces 44 años.

Sancho solo había aceptado su culpabilidad en el cargo del descuartizamiento de Arrieta, cuyos restos fueron encontrados en varios lugares de la isla de Phangan, cercana a Samui, días después de su muerte el 2 de agosto 2023. El juez ha condenado asimismo a Daniel Sancho a pagar una indemnización a la familia de Arrieta de 4 millones de bat (casi 119.000 dólares o alrededor de 107.000 euros).

La sentencia es susceptible de ser recurrida en primer lugar ante el Tribunal de Apelación y posteriormente ante el Tribunal Supremo.