Koh Samui (Thailand), 29/08/2024.- Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho is interviewed by journalists upon his arrival to hear the court verdict and sentencing for his son's alleged murder case, at Koh Samui Provincial Court in Koh Samui island, Thailand, 29 August 2024. Thai police arrested 29-year-old Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo in August 2023, who is accused of the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga in Thailand, including dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and other parts, including his head, in the sea, according to a police statement. (España, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI | SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI
El actor español Rodolfo Sancho ha abogado este jueves por «seguir luchando» después de conocerse la condena de cadena perpetua impuesta por un tribunal tailandés a su hijo, Daniel Sancho, por el asesinato premeditado del cirujano colombiano Edwin Arrieta. «A seguir luchando siempre, a seguir luchando», ha respondido el actor a los medios al salir del Tribunal Provincial de Samui, en el sur de Tailandia, donde se ha leído la sentencia este jueves en una vista a puerta cerrada.
