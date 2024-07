Bangkok (Thailand), 16/07/2024.- Thai police officers secure the area during investigations after six people were found dead at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 July 2024. Police found six bodies, three men and three women, identified as two Vietnamese with US nationality and four Vietnamese nationals. The cause of death could not be confirmed yet, but initial signs suggest poisoning while there was no sign of a struggle, police said. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK | NARONG SANGNAK