⚠️⛔️The tragic consequences of a #landslide on a highway in #China



🔴According to the Meizhou city government, the landslide occurred on #May 1, 2024, at 2:10 am on a highway near #Meizhou. The area of the landslide was 184.3 sq meters.

🙏19 people died

🙏30 injured#flooding pic.twitter.com/lzYtJl9Ggm