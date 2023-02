NEW: The moment a 10-year-old boy was rescued after staying under the rubble for 260 hours (11 days) in the city of Antakya, Turkey.#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #TurkeyQuake #Turkish #Syria_earthquake #Syrie #Syria #syriaearthquake pic.twitter.com/DlHch88yvK