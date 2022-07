New on the market!

Impressive finca in a prime location with sea views near Son Servera

🛏️5 🛁6 🏠362㎡ 🌳16141㎡



4.900.000 EUR

See full details: https://t.co/XnUUJLBXwD



📍#SonServera #Mallorca #NorthEast #RealEstate #Immobilien pic.twitter.com/lM3sEX4IbV