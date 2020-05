SsangYong Tivoli 1.2 Turbo

If you would like to see the full version of our showcase with K-POP special performance again, please go to our facebook https://www.facebook.com/ssangyongglobal SsangYong Tivoli G1.2T online showcase for Europe Tivoli is back with even more efficiency. We also have prepared a present for you! Don't forget to participate in the draw event at the link below and get a chance to win a Tivoli G1.2T model for Europe Application for this draw event w will be available between May 13th 15:00 CEST and May 31st 23:59 CEST ! How to apply Tivoli Prize : http://www.smotor.com/tivoliprize/ Follow SsangYong via other channels : Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ssangyongglobal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ssangyong_global/ Website: http://www.smotor.com/en/ 14-05-2020 Youtube: SsangYong Global