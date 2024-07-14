Butler (United States), 13/07/2024.- Law enforcement snipers set up before the arrival of former president Trump on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after a shooting. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL | DAVID MAXWELL