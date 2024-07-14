Former US President Donald Trump holds rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Butler (United States), 13/07/2024.- Law enforcement snipers set up before the arrival of former president Trump on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after a shooting. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL | DAVID MAXWELL

Efe14/07/24 8:35
El FBI ha identificado al tirador contra el expresidente Donald Trump como un hombre blanco originario de Pensilvania que responde al nombre de Thomas Mathiew Crooks. Se trata de un hombre de unos 20 años vecino de Bethel Park, en Pensilvania, el mismo estado donde se celebraba el mitin en el que fue atacado Trump, quien ha sido herido en la oreja derecha, pero cuya vida no corre peligro.

El FBI había pedido la ayuda de la gente y había abierto una línea especial para quien pudiera aportar alguna pista. Sin embargo, se desconocen hasta el momento cuáles pueden ser sus motivaciones y si era lo que se conoce como un 'lobo solitario' o contó con algún cómplice. La cadena CNN precisa que cuando los agentes llegaron hasta el francotirador, que yacía en el tejado donde había realizado los disparos, no llevaba encima ningún documento, lo que ha dificultado su identificación durante horas.

Pudieron verse imágenes de los agentes cuando llegan al tejado donde estaba el francotirador, que iba vestido con ropa gris de camuflaje. El medio local de Pittsburgh WTAE asegura que el tirador usó un fusil tipo AR-15 y disparó ocho tiros antes de ser abatido por los agentes del Servicio Secreto. Las autoridades han confirmado que el fallecido atacante causó la muerte de un asistente el mitin, hirió a Trump en la oreja derecha y dejó otros dos heridos de gravedad en el público.