Butler (United States), 13/07/2024.- Law enforcement snipers set up before the arrival of former president Trump on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after a shooting. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL | DAVID MAXWELL
El FBI ha identificado al tirador contra el expresidente Donald Trump como un hombre blanco originario de Pensilvania que responde al nombre de Thomas Mathiew Crooks. Se trata de un hombre de unos 20 años vecino de Bethel Park, en Pensilvania, el mismo estado donde se celebraba el mitin en el que fue atacado Trump, quien ha sido herido en la oreja derecha, pero cuya vida no corre peligro.
Q poco ha faltado 🙏
“Un hombre blanco” bien claro el titular🤦🏻♂️