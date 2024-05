1 de 3 | People flee the eastern parts of Rafah after the Israeli military began evacuating Palestinian civilians ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled | Hatem Khaled

2 de 3 | Displaced Palestinians, who fled their house due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 5, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled | HATEM KHALED