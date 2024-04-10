Khan Younis (---), 09/04/2024.- Destroyed buildings as Palestinians return to Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, leaving just one brigade in the area, 09 April 2024. More than 35,000 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER | MOHAMMED SABER
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores israelí, Israel Katz, respondió este miércoles al líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jameneí, ante la amenaza de ataque en represalia por el supuesto bombardeo israelí contra el consulado iraní en Damasco, en el que murieron siete miembros de la Guardia Revolucionaria. "Si Irán ataca desde su propio territorio, Israel responderá y atacará en Irán", publicó Katz en la red social X, asegurando que habrá represalias ante cualquier ofensiva en suelo israelí.
ISRAEL tiene todo el derecho de defenderse..y mas contra la cabeza de la serpiente que es Iran