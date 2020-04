Las diez amenazas catastróficas para la Humanidad

New report by the @HumanFutureAu, calls all nations to prioritize a global plan to eliminate 10 potentially catastrophic risks, including pandemics like #COVID19, that can threaten the existence of humankind: https://t.co/aS1FkSLyH1 #humanfuture @ANUasiapacific @Govern4Health pic.twitter.com/C37uG83afe