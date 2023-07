👉 Curated by Véronique Dupas, #MiróUniverse arrives in #Athens after a successful international tour thanks to collaboration between the #FundacióMiró and the @MAECgob, European Union and Cooperation, the @InstCervantes, @AECID_es and the Fundación @Abertis.#MiróAroundTheWorld pic.twitter.com/uiMDvlO2ee