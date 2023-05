Los Angeles (United States), 02/05/2023.- Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) demonstrate in front of the Netflix building in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 May 2023. Writers Guild members went out on strike after the deadline for a new ratified contract passed on 01 May, as agreements between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the WGA were not reached on better wages and working conditions for writers. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT | ETIENNE LAURENT