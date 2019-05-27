Si todavía no has tenido la oportunidad de enfrentarte al conflicto global de Battlefield V, descubrir los secretos del himno de la creación en Anthem o conocer el final de la saga de Alex Hunter en EA SPORTS FIFA 19, estás de suerte. Electronic Arts ofrece hasta el 1 de junio precios imbatibles en todos sus títulos.
Es tu oportunidad para adquirir títulos como Battlefield V, Anthem o EA SPORTS FIFA 19 con hasta un 45% de descuento en el precio final de tu tienda habitual*. Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed Payback, Burnout Paradise Remastered o UFC 3 entre otros también contarán con grandes ofertas; y Los Sims 4 junto con todas sus expansiones y packs de accesorios, contarán con un precio reducido tanto en PC para Origin como en consolas.
Grandes ofertas de Electronic Arts (del 20 de mayo al 1 de junio) en tiendas:
EA SPORTS FIFA 19
[PC] – 29,99€
[PlayStation 4] – 39,99€
[Xbox One] – 39,99€
[Switch] – 39,99€
Anthem
[PC] – 34,99€
[PlayStation 4] – 39,99€
[Xbox One] – 39,99€
Battlefield V
[PC] – 34,99€
[PlayStation 4] – 39,99€
[Xbox One] – 39,99€
Los Sims 4 (PC)
Los Sims 4 [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 ¡A trabajar! [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 ¿Quedamos? [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 Urbanitas [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 Perros y Gatos [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 Cuatro Estaciones [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 Rumbo a la fama [PC] – 29,99€
Los Sims 4 (Consolas)
[PS4] – 29,99€
[Xbox One] – 29,99€
Perros y gatos Colección [PS4] – 39,99€
UFC 3
[PS4] – 34,99€
[Xbox One] – 34,99€
Star Wars Battlefront II
[PlayStation 4] – 19,99€
[Xbox One] – 19,99€
Battlefield 1 Revolution
[PC] – 19,99€
[PlayStation 4] – 19,99€
[Xbox One] – 19,99€
Need for Speed Payback
[PlayStation 4] – 19,99€
[Xbox One] – 19,99€