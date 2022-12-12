Marga Crespí OLY on Instagram: "Leonardo arrived the 9th of December to change our life forever. Our best Christmas gift arrived on time to make it the best holiday ever 🎁♥️ We can’t thank enough to the beautiful team we had during this time. @kimberlybirthworker was the greatest supporter for both of us and @midwivesofmission staff made us feel supported the whole time. What a unique experience. Lots of love and happy holidays, The Spaccini Family ♥️✨"

Redacción Digital12/12/22 13:09
La exnadadora de natación sincronizada Marga Crespí ha tenido a su primer hijo. Así lo ha anunciado a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde ha colgado una foto donde se pueden ver las manos de los dos progenitores y al pequeño, al que han llamado Leonardo, difuminado.

Según ha explicado en la publicación, su hijo nació el pasado 9 de diciembre y llegó para «cambiarles la vida», tanto a ella, como a su pareja Marco. «Nuestro mejor regalo de Navidad llega a tiempo para pasar las mejores vacaciones de la historia», ha escrito. Respecto al parto y a todo el proceso del embarazo, la nadadora ha querido agradecer al equipo que les ha ayudado en todo momento.

Cabe recordar que la mallorquina, que reside en California, donde trabaja para la oficina del comité organizador de los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028, anunció también por las redes su embarazo, poco después de decir que Marco le había pedido matrimonio.

La vida después del deporte de élite

Tras un periodo trabajando en Las Vegas en diferentes espectáculos, dando continuidad a su etapa como deportista de élite cambió de aires a consecuencia de la pandemia, el cierre de los hoteles y la cancelación de su agenda profesional. Desde ahí, se reorientó al 'coaching', formando parte del programa Athlete 365 del Comité Olímpico Internacional, aportando su experiencia a otros deportistas, además de unirse al equipo de Los Ángeles 2028.