La historia de una pareja de modelos que murió abrazada en la cama

Michelle Avila y Christian Kent formaban una pareja ideal, sus fotografías en las redes sociales mostraban una relación idílica. Ella tenía 23 años y él 20. Ambos eran surfistas y modelos, y contaban con centenares de seguidores en las redes sociales que no podían imaginar la verdad que la pareja ocultaba. Los encontraron juntos, muertos, abrazados, en la misma cama.
Missing those summer days with @kentdothat ♥️???? 35 mm shot taken by @madisonxhooper
Michelle y Christian consumían drogas y el desenlace ya lo conocemos. Los modelos mantenían oculto el consumo, pero el pasado 14 de octubre todo saltó a la luz de la peor manera posible. Regresaban de una fiesta y Michelle se despidió de su madre para irse a dormir junto a su pareja.
Al día siguiente, tras comprobar que los jóvenes no se habían levantado y no contestaban a sus llamadas, entró en la habitación. Allí estaban, Michelle y su novio estaban muertos. Juntos, abrazados.
La familia comunicó lo ocurrido también a través de las redes sociales.
Hello everyone. This is Michelle’s sister Nicole. I am shaken and heartbroken to announce that as of Sunday morning, Michelle and her boyfriend Christian have passed away. My family and I are sticking together through this difficult time and we are awaiting the official news of how everything happened. We are seeing everyone’s messages and we appreciate all the love and prayers. If anyone wants to contact me about anything, my handle is @nikkayyayy. If we don’t get back to you right away please understand we are taking things one step at a time and dealing with this immense loss. My baby sister is gone and Christian who I also loved. There are no words that can describe how I feel. But rest assured my family and I are feeling the love and it’s helping. This whole thing is awful and tragic. But we will all stick together and get through it and remember these beautiful souls. Please pray for us and for Michelle. She is resting in peace with her coffee, her music and with Christian. I’ll always love you my sister.
