Brussels (Belgium), 08/12/2023.- Spain's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, Nadia Calvino (L), speaks with French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, at the start of the European Finance Ministers Council in Brussels, Belgium, 08 December 2023. Spain's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvino, was named as the new head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) after the council agreed to her appointment on 08 December. (Bélgica, España, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET | OLIVIER HOSLET