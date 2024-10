Tripoli (Lebanon), 05/10/2024.- Hamas members attend the funeral of Saeed Atallah Ali, a leader of Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, his wife and two daughters, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 05 October 2024. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Saeed Atallah Ali, a leader of Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, his wife and two daughters, were killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Baddawi camp in Tripoli on 05 October. Israel's military said Ali who 'carried out attacks against Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas operatives inside Lebanon was eliminated in an operation in Tripoli'. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/STRINGER | STRINGER