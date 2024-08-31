Jenin (-), 31/08/2024.- Israeli troops move inside the Jenin refugee camp on the fourth day of an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 31 August 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 20 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli military operations started on 28 August 2024 in the West Bank cities of Tulkarem, Jenin and Tubas. The Israeli army said that it's conducting a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in several areas. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. (Terrorismo, Yenín) EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH | ALAA BADARNEH
Cerca de una treintena de palestinos murieron durante la madrugada de este sábado en la Franja de Gaza tras los intensos ataques aéreos israelíes a lo largo del devastado enclave , según fuentes locales y médicas. A la espera de que el Ministerio de Sanidad anuncie hoy los fallecidos en hospitales de las últimas horas, desde el 7 de octubre ya han muerto en Gaza más de 40.600 personas, en su mayoría mujeres y niños, y alrededor de 93.800 han sido heridas.
