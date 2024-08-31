Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Cerca de una treintena de palestinos murieron durante la madrugada de este sábado en la Franja de Gaza tras los intensos ataques aéreos israelíes a lo largo del devastado enclave , según fuentes locales y médicas. A la espera de que el Ministerio de Sanidad anuncie hoy los fallecidos en hospitales de las últimas horas, desde el 7 de octubre ya han muerto en Gaza más de 40.600 personas, en su mayoría mujeres y niños, y alrededor de 93.800 han sido heridas.

Anoche al menos diecisiete palestinos murieron en el oeste del campamento de refugiados de Nuseirat, centro de la Franja; nueve de ellos en el disparo de dos proyectiles de artillería contra un edificio, denunciaron fuentes palestinas.

Además, otros cuatro perecieron en el bombardeo israelí del último piso de un edificio perteneciente a la familia Hamad, y cuatro más en el ataque contra una casa de la familia Zaqout, en la zona de Al-Hasayna.

«Cinco civiles murieron y otros 15 miembros de la familia Abu Bakr resultaron heridos cuando la ocupación tuvo como objetivo una casa de la familia Al Jabour» en Jan Yunis, en el sur de la Franja, detalló hoy la agencia de noticias palestina, Wafa.

En la norteña y arrasada ciudad de Gaza, sanitarios de la Media Luna Roja Palestina (MLRP) trasladaron tres cadáveres y varios heridos al Hospital Bautista, después de que aviones de combate israelíes atacaran una casa en el barrio de Sabra, al sur de la capital gazatí.

En el barrio de Zeitun, según Wafa, otros tres palestinos perdieron la vida cuando un misil israelí bombardeo su casa, y un cuatro murió en el ataque aéreo del apartamento de la familia Nassar en el campamento de Jabalia (norte).

Tras las últimas órdenes de evacuación de las fuerzas israelíes en Deir al Balah y Jan Yunis, el hacinamiento y las condiciones de vida en el área humanitaria de Al Mawasi, que ocupa alrededor de un 14 % de la Franja, se han vuelto todavía más difíciles.

«El hacinamiento, la enorme falta de agua y la escasez de servicios de saneamiento alimentan la propagación de enfermedades. Somos incapaces de hacer frente a la enorme cantidad de necesidades», denunció ayer un coordinador de Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF).

Esta ONG afirmó atender diariamente entre 300 y 400 casos en una clínica en la zona, de los cuales 200 están relacionados con afecciones cutáneas contagiosas que, sobre todo, afectan a los niños.