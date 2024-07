Beijing (China), 23/07/2024.- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) looks on during the signing of the 'Beijing declaration' at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 23 July 2024. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 23 July hailed an agreement by 14 Palestinian groups to set up an 'interim national reconciliation government' to govern Gaza when the ongoing conflict is over. Palestinian groups including Hamas and Fatah met in Beijing this week in a renewed bid for reconciliation. EFE/EPA/PEDRO PARDO / POOL | PEDRO PARDO / POOL