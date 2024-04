Rescuers and police work the site of a residential building destroyed during Russian air strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine April 10, 2024. Head of Kharkiv Regional-Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. | OLEH SYNIEHUBOV VIA TELEGRAM