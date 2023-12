17/04/2023 HANDOUT - 17 April 2023, Israel, Jerusalem: President of Israel Isaac Herzog delivers a speech at the state opening ceremony for Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day 2023 at Yad Vashem Museum. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full POLITICA INTERNACIONAL Kobi Gideon/Gpo/Dpa | Kobi Gideon/Gpo/Dpa