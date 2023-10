Brussels (Belgium), 17/10/2023.- (L-R) Belgium's Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne and Federal prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw attend a press conference following a shooting in Brussels, Belgium 17 October 2023. Two people died after a shooting took place in Brussels on the evening of 16 October 2023. Belgian police identified the shooter as a Tunisian asylum seeker born in 1978. (Bélgica, Túnez, Bruselas, Túnez) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET | OLIVIER HOSLET