A blocked humanitarian aid convoy awaits green light to pass near Egypt's Gaza border

Arish (Egypt), 16/10/2023.- A truck of a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked in Arish, Egypt, 16 October 2023. As international mediators continue to push for the passage of aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict, from it, Egypt's border crossing with the Gaza Strip in Rafah remained closed on 16 October, with the international aid convoys mostly stationed in the town of Arish some 50km away from Rafah. More than 2,750 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed according to the IDF and Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/ALI MOUSTAFA | ALI MOUSTAFA

EfeEl Cairo,EGY17/10/23 7:47Actualizado a las 08:32
TW
0

Convoyes de ayuda humanitaria que se encontraban en Al Arish, la capital del norte del Sinaí y lugar designado para descargar el cargamento destinado para la Franja de Gaza, pusieron este martes camino hacia el paso fronterizo de Rafah que conecta con el enclave palestino, a la espera de luz verde para cruzar, informaron ONG y medios locales.

La directora de la ONG egipcia Mersal Foundation, Heba Rashed, aseguró en sus redes sociales que ya han llegado al paso con Rafah, en un trayecto que ha ido narrando en su perfil desde Al Arish. "Alabado sea Dios, alabado sea Dios, hemos llegado al cruce.... y a la espera del siguiente paso, si Dios quiere", afirmó.

La cadena de televisión egipcia Al Qahera News informó de que los convoyes de ayuda egipcia se han puesto en marcha desde esta madrugada desde Al Arish hacia el paso de Rafah, sin dar más detalles.

De acuerdo a la ONG Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, "decenas de camiones cargados de ayuda humanitaria y de socorro aguardan frente a la puerta del cruce".

Noticias relacionadas
Israel ve «inmorales» las declaraciones de «ciertos miembros» del Gobierno español

Israel ve «inmorales» las declaraciones de «ciertos miembros» del Gobierno español

Más noticias relacionadas

El norte del Sinaí es una región cuyo acceso está vetado para los extranjeros y los medios de comunicación desde hace años por la campaña contra el terrorismo que las autoridades egipcias llevan a cabo contra los grupos extremistas apostados en esa zona mayormente desértica, entre ellas la rama egipcia del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico, Wilayat Sina.

Este movimiento se produce después de que el portavoz de Seguridad Nacional de la Casa Blanca, John Kirby, detallara en una llamada a los medios que quieren asegurar que "la asistencia humanitaria comience a fluir", aunque no ofreció una fecha para el ingreso.

Se espera que el presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, viaje mañana, miércoles, a Israel para mostrar el apoyo de Estados Unidos al país y visite también Jordania para reunirse con líderes árabes y negociar la apertura de un corredor humanitario.

El paso de Rafah es la única salida de la Franja de Gaza que no está en manos de Israel, que desde hace más de una semana bombardea el territorio donde viven 2,2 millones de personas en represalia por el ataque por sorpresa de Hamás.

Egipto tenía previsto abrir ayer el paso de Rafah para la entrada de ayuda humanitaria y la salida de extranjeros del enclave palestino, dijeron a EFE fuentes de seguridad egipcias, pero el ministro de Exteriores de Egipto, Sameh Sukri, señaló que Israel no ha dado permiso aún para la apertura del cruce fronterizo.