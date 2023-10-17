Arish (Egypt), 16/10/2023.- A truck of a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked in Arish, Egypt, 16 October 2023. As international mediators continue to push for the passage of aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict, from it, Egypt's border crossing with the Gaza Strip in Rafah remained closed on 16 October, with the international aid convoys mostly stationed in the town of Arish some 50km away from Rafah. More than 2,750 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed according to the IDF and Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/ALI MOUSTAFA | ALI MOUSTAFA