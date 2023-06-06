Overnight shelling in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 05/06/2023.- Rescue services work at the site of a missile strike in downtown Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 06 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian forces launched rocket attacks hitting a car park near the airport and a road in the city center, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said on telegram, adding that there were no casualties. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV | SERGEY KOZLOV

Las autoridades impuestas por Rusia en la región ucraniana de Jersón, en el sur del país, comenzaron este martes las evacuaciones de las inmediaciones de la central hidroeléctrica de Nova Kajovka, que sufrió anoche un ataque del que Moscú culpa a Kiev.

«Habitantes de unas 300 casas van a ser evacuados y ya lo están siendo», dijo el alcalde de Nova Kajovka, Vladímir Leontiev, en una entrevista con la televisión pública rusa.

Según Leontiev, la ciudad, que alberga la hidroeléctrica de Kajovka y se encuentra bajo control ruso desde hace más de un año, «sigue bajo fuego de misiles ahora mismo».

El regidor de la urbe, que antes del inicio de las hostilidades tenía unos 45.000 habitantes, aseguró que no hay riesgo de la destrucción de la ciudad a causa de los daños en la presa, pero «los sistemas de alcantarillado ya se han inundados y parte de las líneas eléctricas han sido destruidas debido a que el agua es descargada sin control».

También aseguró que «según los pronósticos, en 72 horas el nivel del agua bajará a sus niveles habituales». «Pero tenemos que sobrevivir estas 72 horas», apuntó.

Según Kiev, fue Rusia la que destruyó la presa de Kajovka para frenar la contraofensiva ucraniana.

El presidente ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski, acusó a Moscú de terrorismo y convocó el Consejo Nacional de Seguridad y Defensa para abordar la situación provocada por la explosión en la presa.