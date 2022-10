Sydney (Australia), 27/10/2022.- A mural of Mahsa Amini by artist Scott Marsh is seen in Alexandria, Sydney, Australia, 28 October 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September. (Alejandría, Teherán) EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT | DAN HIMBRECHTS