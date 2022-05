1979 built Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft (9N-AET) carrying 19 passengers and 3 crew members has gone missing, while doing a flight from Nepal’s Pokhara (PKR / VNPK) to Jomsom (VNJS) at 9:55am Nepal time today.

📸: Anand Raj Kedel.