Este martes los fans de Juego de tronos y Canción de Hielo y Fuego están de enhorabuena. Acaba de estrenarse el primer anticipo de House of the Dragon, el esperado spin off de una de las series de mayor éxito a nivel mundial en los últimos años.

El estreno del tráiler se ha producido en relación a las novedades que prepara HBO Max, la nueva plataforma que sustituirá a HBO España a partir del martes 26 de octubre. Sin embargo, habrá que esperar un poco más para ver el nuevo producto cinematográfico surgido del universo creado por el escritor inglés George R. R. Martin. En verdad House of the Dragon se basa en una precuela creada por este mismo autor, bajo el título Fuego y Sangre (Canción de hielo y fuego): 300 años antes de Juego de Tronos, y narra la historia de los Targaryen, una de las poderosas familias que a la postre lucharán por el dominio de todo Poniente en la exitosa saga de fantasía épica que ha acumulado seguidores en todo el mundo. Para ver los primeros episodios de la nueva y esperada serie habrá que esperar un poco más, pues su estreno está programado para las acaballas de 2022.