Archivo - Antoni Comin I Oliveres pictured during a press conference regarding the evaluation of the sentence of the Court of the European Union on the lifting of the euro-parliamentary immunity of Catalan leader Puigdemont and separatists Comin and Ponsa

Archivo - Antoni Comin I Oliveres pictured during a press conference regarding the evaluation of the sentence of the Court of the European Union on the lifting of the euro-parliamentary immunity of Catalan leader Puigdemont and separatists Comin and Ponsa | Belga / Europa Press - Archivo

Europa PressBarcelona15/02/24 10:56
TW
0

El eurodiputado de Junts Toni Comín ha asegurado que son «compatibles» las exigencias del PSOE y las de Junts para que la ley de amnistía sea constitucional y no deje fuera a nadie, y ha reclamado que les dejen trabajar.

«Lo que se debe hacer es simplemente dejarnos trabajar», ha afirmado el eurodiputado en una entrevista este jueves en TV3 recogida por Europa Press, y ha celebrado que el Gobierno central entienda las exigencias de Junts.

Comín considera que si la ley de amnistía se aprobase con el texto actual «una parte de las personas quedarían fuera», por lo que considera que se debe hacer algo para solucionarlo.

«Celebro que Bolaños diga que no puede dejar a nadie fuera», ha celebrado Comín, en alusión a las palabras del ministro de Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, y ha insistido en que ese objetivo lo han asumido ambas partes.

El eurodiputado de Junts ha apostado por «seguir trabajando hasta encontrar la fórmula, que es posible» para que los objetivos de ambas partes sean compatibles.