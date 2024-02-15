Archivo - Antoni Comin I Oliveres pictured during a press conference regarding the evaluation of the sentence of the Court of the European Union on the lifting of the euro-parliamentary immunity of Catalan leader Puigdemont and separatists Comin and Ponsa | Belga / Europa Press - Archivo
Barcelona15/02/24 10:56
El eurodiputado de Junts Toni Comín ha asegurado que son «compatibles» las exigencias del PSOE y las de Junts para que la ley de amnistía sea constitucional y no deje fuera a nadie, y ha reclamado que les dejen trabajar.
