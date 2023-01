El polémico posado del padre de Djokovic con simpatizantes de Putin y el símbolo militar 'Z'

Four Australian Open spectators were detained by police after waving banned Russian flags and threatening security at Melbourne Park on Wednesday evening. During Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russia’s Andrey Rublev at Rod Laver Arena, a patron was spotted taking off their shirt to reveal the pro-war “Z” symbol associated with support of the invasion of Ukraine. Djokovic inadvertently signed a shirt for the spectator after the straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory. 💪🏻Buy Aussie Cossack T-shirt | Youtube: Aussie Cossack