Off to the first of many runs for rookie @Afernandez37 who started his #SepangShakedown 3-day programme this morning at @sepangcircuit 🔴 Let’s get to work folks🛠️#SprintingInto2023 #GASGASFactoryRacingTech3 #GetOnTheGas #MotoGP #AF37 pic.twitter.com/SHLttOlhGJ