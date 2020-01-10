Muere un futbolista devorado por los tiburones en Australia

El joven futbolista norteamericano de 21 años Eric Birighitti murió hace unos días al caer al mar desde unas rocas en la costa australiana. Su cuerpo fue arrastrado por las corrientes, y ha sido recuperado devorado por los tiburones, según se hace eco la prensa local.
Su anterior equipo con el que ganó un título nacional, los Hastings MSOC, le han rendido un homenaje en las redes sociales, recordándole y arropando a su familia tras el triste suceso.
The bronco family are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Eric Birighitti. Eric played for Hastings during the 2016 & 2017 season and won a national title with the team. He will be truly missed and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. #1T1F pic.twitter.com/oST7iyLAeT? Hastings MSOC (@HastingsMSoccer) January 7, 2020