Porticello (Italy), 21/08/2024.- Rescue personnel arrive with another body of a passenger from Bayesian yacht after the recovery by fire brigade divers, in the port of Porticello, near Palermo, Sicily Island, Italy, 21 August 2024. Search efforts continued on 21 August to find the six missing passengers of the Bayesian luxury sailboat that sank off Porticello near Palermo at dawn on 19 August. (Italia) EFE/EPA/IGOR PETYX | IGOR PETYX