Cientos de policías buscan a Robert Card, principal sospechoso del tiroteo de Maine

2 de 2 | Lewiston (United States), 26/10/2023.- Law enforcement cars patrol as an active search for the shooter is underway in Lisbon following a mass shooting during which a man on late 25 October reportedly opened fire killing and injuring numerous people in Lewiston, in Lisbon, Maine, USA, 26 October 2023. Early reports indicate as many as 20 people have been killed, and dozens injured. Police are still searching for the suspect. (Lisboa) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER | CJ GUNTHER