Hatay (Turkey), 20/02/2023.- Members of a rescue team work on a collepsed building after a new 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 20 February 2023. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 6.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Uzunbag in Turkey'Äôs Hatay Province and was felt in Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, weeks after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria. (Terremoto/sismo, Egipto, Líbano, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN | ERDEM SAHIN