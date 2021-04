Las mejores tarjetas gráficas para minar criptomonedas en 2021

#AntminerE9 #Ethereum miner! Equivalent to 32 3080 graphics cards, Equipped with a hash rate of 3 GH/s, power efficiency of 0.85 J/M, and power consumption of 2556W. Officially launching soon! #Bitmain #Antminer #ETH https://t.co/NgjsDpAtUa pic.twitter.com/EXIQWgt5iR