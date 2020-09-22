Fallece la madre de Sylvester Stallone

Jackie Stallone, la madre del actor Sylvester Stallone, falleció este lunes a los 98 años. Su hijo Frank dio la triste noticia a través de las redes sociales.
«Esta mañana, mis hermanos y yo hemos perdido a nuestra madre, Jackie Stallone. Fue madre de cuatro hijos: Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie y mi difunta hermana, Toni Ann. Era una mujer extraordinaria que se ejercitaba todos los días llena de coraje y sin miedo. Murió mientras dormía, como había deseado. Era difícil que no te gustara: era una persona muy excéntrica y extravagante. Nació el 29 de noviembre de 1921 en Washington DC, vivió la prohibición, la depresión y la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Hablaba con ella durante horas sobre los años 20, 30 y 40. Fue una lección de historia», explicaba el hermano del acto en su cuenta de Instagram.
This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone
Nació en Washington en 1921 con el nombre de Jacqueline Labofish y a los 12 años ya tenía un cuerpo musculoso que entrenaba junto a su padre. A partir de ese momento, toda su vida estuvo unida al culturismo, un deporte que inculcó a sus hijos.
En 1945 se casó con Frank Stallone y en 1946 nació su primer hijo, Sylvester.