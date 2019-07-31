La modelo Elizabeth Hoad se casa con su perro

La modelo Elizabeth Hoad se ha casado con su perro Logan, un golden retriever. El programa americano This Morning fue el encargado de emitir en directo el enlace.
Hoad ha mantenido relaciones sentimentales son famosos como el golfista Seve Ballesteros y el piloto de Fórmula Uno James Hunt. Tras sus fracasos amorosos, ha decidido que quién mejor que su leal mascota para contraer matrimonio.
Tras conocer la noticia de que su último novio se casaba, la modelo decidió acoger a un cachorro que asegura que la «salvó». Logan se ha convertido en su mejer compañero de vida y, asegura, que hay más gente como ella: «Me reúno con otros diez amigos a la semana, hacemos muchos viajes con nuestros perros, y como estoy en paro, ellos me plantearon que me casara con Logan».
En la emisión, la mujer y su perro caminaron hacia el altar en una ceremonia oficiada por una exconcursante de Big Brother, Alison Hammond. Ahora, Elisabeth quiere convencer al sacerdote de su iglesia para que bendiga su unión.
Meanwhile on daytime TV... pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX— This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019
