La modelo Elizabeth Hoad se casa con su perro

| Estados Unidos |

Valorar:
4

La modelo Elizabeth Hoad se ha casado con su perro Logan, un golden retriever. El programa americano This Morning fue el encargado de emitir en directo el enlace.

Hoad ha mantenido relaciones sentimentales son famosos como el golfista Seve Ballesteros y el piloto de Fórmula Uno James Hunt. Tras sus fracasos amorosos, ha decidido que quién mejor que su leal mascota para contraer matrimonio.

Tras conocer la noticia de que su último novio se casaba, la modelo decidió acoger a un cachorro que asegura que la «salvó». Logan se ha convertido en su mejer compañero de vida y, asegura, que hay más gente como ella: «Me reúno con otros diez amigos a la semana, hacemos muchos viajes con nuestros perros, y como estoy en paro, ellos me plantearon que me casara con Logan».

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

FORMER model Elizabeth Hoad has given up on men after 220 failed dates — and is going to “marry” her dog. Elizabeth, 49, hopes to persuade a priest at her local Catholic church to bless her union with six-year-old Golden Retriever Logan. She will wear a wedding ring and Logan a gold wristband, top hat, waistcoat and bow tie. A pal’s huskies — Ajax and Bear — will be best men on August 2, the first anniversary of when she got the rescue pooch. Twenty people will be at their wedding party before a dog-friendly hotel honeymoon. Elizabeth, of Ascot, Berks, who has been engaged twice but never married, said: “I’m done with men. “I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster. “I thought it would be a good idea to ‘marry’ Logan instead. “He never leaves my side and we love one another. “Some might think I’m bonkers but it feels right. “It’s my way of saying we’ll be together forever.” Elizabeth says some people might think she is ‘bonkers’ As well as being a former pro golfer, Elizabeth has also previously modelled for Page 3 Six-year-old Logan is a rescue dog Heartbreaking moment loyal dog refuses to leave its owner’s coffin as it's laid out following his death hours earlier #Humananddogmarriage #ElizabethHoad #peoplesdigestonline #PeoplesDigest

Una publicación compartida de Peoples Digest Online (@peoplesdigest) el

En la emisión, la mujer y su perro caminaron hacia el altar en una ceremonia oficiada por una exconcursante de Big Brother, Alison Hammond. Ahora, Elisabeth quiere convencer al sacerdote de su iglesia para que bendiga su unión.

Comentar

Normas de uso y aviso legal

El contenido de los comentarios es la opinión de los usuarios o internautas no de ultimahora.es.

No está permitido verter comentarios contrarios a las leyes, injuriantes, ilícitos o lesivos a terceros.

ultimahora.es se reserva el derecho de eliminar cualquier comentario inapropiado.

* Campos obligatorios
AnteriorSiguiente
Página 1 de 1

Panzer Canino
Hace 20 minutos

Y la protectora de animales? Y los animalistas? Nadie va a ayudar al pobre animal?

Valoración:1menosmas

k3
Hace 20 minutos

Quedan plazas en el psiquiátrico?

Valoración:menosmas

Camila
Hace 35 minutos

Saldran unos hijos preciosos, mi enhorabuena!!!

Valoración:menosmas

Xismret
Hace 39 minutos

Me imagino la noche de bodas... Y que queréis que os diga? Dudo que un hombre "normal" quiera nada de esta taradita.

Valoración:2menosmas
AnteriorSiguiente
Página 1 de 1