EfeSevilla22/11/24 12:21
El presidente andaluz, Juanma Moreno, ha calificado este viernes de «muy grave» lo narrado ante la justicia por el empresario Víctor de Aldama, presunto comisionista del caso Koldo, y ha advertido de que los españoles perciben que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez «ha faltado mucho a la verdad durante muchos años».

En unas breves declaraciones a los periodistas antes de asistir en Córdoba al acto de la Asociación de Jefes y Directivos de Policía Locales, Moreno se ha referido así a la declaración judicial de Aldama, en la que aseguró que pagó comisiones en efectivo a altos cargos y donde afirmó que Sánchez y varios de sus ministros eran conocedores de sus actividades.

Moreno ha señalado que tras conocer lo que se ha publicado del testimonio de Aldama su sensación es que se trata de algo «muy grave» y que, aunque no se sabe «si será verdad» lo que cuenta, los españoles perciben que Sánchez «ha faltado mucho a la verdad durante muchos años».

El presidente andaluz ha señalado que lo que se desprende del testimonio del empresario comisionista vinculado en el caso Koldo es «mucha preocupación».