La UE prorroga hasta marzo de 2027 la protección de los ciudadanos ucranianos

LUXEMBOURG (Luxembourg), 13/06/2025.- Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska (R) at the start of the European home affairs ministers council in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, 13 June 2025. Ministers will exchange views, in light of the Commission's State of Schengen report, on the priorities for the Schengen area for the next twelve months. This discussion will be based on a presidency note proposing priority areas together with operational actions, for endorsement by the Council. As 40 years have passed since the signing of the Schengen Agreement, ministers will approve a Schengen Declaration. (Luxemburgo, Luxemburgo) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET | Foto: OLIVIER HOSLET