La alcaldesa de Los Ángeles declara toque de queda ante tensión por redadas y protestas

LOS ANGELES (United States), 11/06/2025.- A protestor is arrested during protests sparked by immigration raids in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 June 2025. Approximately 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed on 08 June in Los Angeles by US President Donald Trump, though the state of California had not requested any additional assistance, and protests have continued against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement raids over the last couple of days. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER | Foto: ALLISON DINNER