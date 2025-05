El TGUE asevera que Von der Leyen no fue transparente sobre sus conversaciones con Pfizer

BRUSSELS (Belgium), 14/05/2025.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a European Commission College meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 14 May 2025. The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg judges on May 14 are set to rule on 'Pfizergate', a major transparency case, on whether von der Leyen was wrong to withhold text messages exchanged with the Pfizer CEO during key vaccine contract talks. The case, sparked by a 2022 New York Times lawsuit, challenges von der Leyen's leadership style and her commitment to transparency. (Bélgica, Luxemburgo, Bruselas, Luxemburgo, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET | OLIVIER HOSLET