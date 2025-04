Un bombardeo de EE.UU mata a «decenas» de migrantes africanos en un centro de detención en Yemen

SANA'A (Yemen), 27/04/2025.- People walk amid the rubble as they inspect a damaged area after US airstrikes targeted a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 27 April 2025. At least two people were killed and 10 others wounded following overnight US airstrikes, which struck two neighborhoods of Sana'a, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB | YAHYA ARHAB