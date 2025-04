El Gobierno francés quiere que los médicos trabajen dos días al mes en desiertos sanitarios

Paris (France), 24/04/2025.- French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou talks to the media after attending a ceremony to mark the 110th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, in Paris, France, 24 April 2025. The anniversary is marked every 24 April to remember the beginning of events that led to the systematic extermination of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians during World War I. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON | CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON