Qué es el 'ojo por ojo' y cómo son las ejecuciones públicas de los talibanes en Afganistán

TOORKHAM (Afghanistan), 10/04/2025.- A Taliban stands guard at a tent camp after migrants returned from neighboring Pakistan, at Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Toorkham, Afghanistan, 10 April 2025. The Taliban government of Afghanistan condemned the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, labeling it as contrary to Islamic principles and international norms. The Taliban warned that such actions could harm bilateral relations and called on the United Nations to intervene to prevent a humanitarian crisis. Recent reports indicated that over 8,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Pakistan in early April, prompting Afghanistan to seek a coordinated approach for voluntary repatriation rather than forced deportations. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/SHAFIULLAH KAKAR | SHAFIULLAH KAKAR