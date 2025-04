Ucrania registra primera noche sin drones rusos desde que se declarara tregua energética

2 de 2 | Undisclosed (Ukraine), 31/03/2025.- A still image taken from an undated handout video provided by the Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defence on 31 March 2025 shows a Russian 152 mm self-propelled gun 2S5 'Giatsint-S' firing toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES | RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT